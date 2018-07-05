Teen falls 125 feet to death at NC waterfall

File photo of Rainbow Falls

A 16-year-old girl is dead after falling from Rainbow Falls Wednesday afternoon.Officials said the unidentified girl was with her family when she fell about 125 feet from the waterfall in Gorges State Park.Authorities have yet to comment on how she fell.The teen's death is the latest in a string of waterfall related deaths.A man reportedly died at Rainbow Falls in June while trying to save his dog.Two other deaths were reported at Elk River Falls over the last two weeks.