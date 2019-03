DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were shot in Durham on Thursday, according to Durham Police Department.The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. a few hundred feet from the intersection of East Lawson Street and Ridgeway Avenue.Investigators said the shots were fired from a grey four-door sedan.Police have not arrested or identified the suspects at this time.