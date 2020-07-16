17-year-old girl shot, killed inside Apex home, deputies say

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old girl was found shot inside a home in Apex early this morning, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at a home on Copperhead Road, which is located just south of US-1 near Friendship Road, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Inside the home they found the girl lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to WakeMed, but did not survive.

Deputies said other family members were inside the home when the shooting happened. They called 911.

EMBED More News Videos

The shooting happened at a home on Copperhead Road.



SEE ALSO: Man arrested in Wake County triple murder case

Deputies say they have identified a person of interest in the case. They have not released the identity of that person.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about this investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apexfatal shootinggun violenceteen shotteen killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: State officials give update on NC's COVID-19 response
Iconic NC fishing pier up for sale at $18M
The 411: Back-to-school shopping already?
Orange County Schools will start year online only
CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani concert to be shown at NC drive-ins
Show More
NASA releases closest-ever images of the sun
US, UK, Canada accuse Russia of hacking COVID-19 vaccine trials
Wake parents of students with special needs debate reopening plan
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
'Magic School Bus' author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
More TOP STORIES News