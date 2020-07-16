17-year-old girl shot, killed inside Apex home, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6319956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting happened at a home on Copperhead Road.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old girl was found shot inside a home in Apex early this morning, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.Deputies arrived at a home on Copperhead Road, which is located just south of US-1 near Friendship Road, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.Inside the home they found the girl lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to WakeMed, but did not survive.Deputies said other family members were inside the home when the shooting happened. They called 911.Deputies say they have identified a person of interest in the case. They have not released the identity of that person.Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about this investigation.