Exclusive: Teen hit by car in downtown Raleigh speaks from hospital bed

Roxie Long survived a crash that could have taken her out.

By
A surveillance camera captured the wreck Sunday.

The video shows the vehicle barreling toward Long, her sister and best friend.

"She was trapped underneath the car, and I was kind of laying down holding my leg and my sister was holding my hand on the phone with 911," Long said.

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, Long said the group had just finished a photo shoot near the state Capitol.

The surveillance video shows the trio walking down Salisbury Street when a dark vehicle slams into a second car at the intersection before moving fast in their direction.

Surveillance video shows car hitting pedestrians in Raleigh



The vehicle hopped the sidewalk then hit a power box and street sign.

The impact knocked the women off their feet.

"When I landed I grabbed this leg because it was all bended. It was bad. It broke both bones in my leg," Long stated

Five people went to WakeMed hospital for treatment, including Long's sister who's eight months pregnant.

Mom and baby girl are doing just fine.

Raleigh police reviewed the surveillance video and determined the driver who hit Long and her friends failed to stop at the traffic light.

Officers said he will be ticketed.

"Just pay attention when you're driving." Long said.

Long is expected to leave the hospital later Tuesday.

She's a freshman at UNC-Wilmington. She said she'll be headed back to school as soon as possible. However, it is possible that she will have to take the semester off to undergo weeks of physical therapy.
