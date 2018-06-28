Teen injured during high-speed chase, wreck in Moore County

RAEFORD, N.C. --Authorities said a 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading police on a high-speed, multi-county chase early Thursday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of US Highway 15-501 and NC Highway 211 to an accident that was the result of a police chase.
According to the Aberdeen Times, a 2013 Dodge Charger had been driving into Aberdeen on NC Highway 211 at a high rate of speed attempting to elude law enforcement from the Raeford Police Department and the Hoke County Sheriff's Department who were in pursuit of the vehicle.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, crashed through a guardrail and became airborne before hitting a tree more than 100 feet away.
Police said the car struck a tree 10 to 12 feet off of the ground before landing nearby.
The unidentified teen, who was wearing his seatbelt, refused treatment and was taken into custody.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.