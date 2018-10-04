Teen killed in car crash before school

A high school student died in a car crash Thursday morning before school.Officials say the victim was a 16-year-old at Triton High School.The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Benson Road near the Johnston County Line.West Johnston Fire Department and Angier Black River Fire Department responded to the crash.The crash only involved one car, but the victim was ejected and did not survive.The name of the victim has yet to be released. Check back for updates.