Teen killed in Durham drive-by shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 900 block of East Main Street. A male teenager was found shot several times.The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died.Investigators said the shots were apparently fired from a passing car.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.