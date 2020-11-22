17-year-old found shot dead in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are seeking answers after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting.Authorities responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Hammond St. just before 4:15 p.m. On arrival, officers found the 17-year-old dead at the scene.The Rocky Mount Police Department has since launched a homicide investigation in relation to the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.