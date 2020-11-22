teen killed

17-year-old found shot dead in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are seeking answers after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Authorities responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Hammond St. just before 4:15 p.m. On arrival, officers found the 17-year-old dead at the scene.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The Rocky Mount Police Department has since launched a homicide investigation in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountedgecombe countynash countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationteen killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Raleigh teachers react to death of former student killed in Greensboro
Mom mourns NC A&T student from Raleigh killed in Greensboro
Durham officials promise to keep fighting gun violence after teen's death
Goldsboro Police make arrest in 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles on Hwy 70
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
Lines trail at Cary COVID-19 testing site ahead of Thanksgiving
Man accused of shooting Lenoir County deputy, 1 other taken into custody
Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
LATEST: NC reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days
Show More
Employees evacuated after fire at Fayetteville Goodyear Plant
Watch the full Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration
Enter to win the Raleigh Christmas Parade secret word sweepstakes
ABC11 Together Food Drive goes virtual: How to give
Man found shot dead on Durham sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News