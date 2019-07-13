15-year-old killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed and another man was hurt in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, officials with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Blackthorne Court.

Police responded to a shooting call in the area, and when they got there, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also found a 20-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

No one has been identified, as the investigation is ongoing.

The teen was said to have been a student at Cleveland High School.

Investigators say they believe the victims knew the suspects, believed to be three men in a beige Chevy Tahoe that had some damage on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5000.
