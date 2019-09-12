Teen threatened shooting at Charlotte Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old boy in Charlotte is facing criminal charges after threatening a shooting at his middle school.
Police say an Instagram post shows a gun with a caption suggesting a shooting would happen on Thursday, according to our partner station, WSOC. Police tracked down the boy and searched his home for guns. The boy admitted making the post, but told officers it was a joke.
Extra officers will be at the school Thursday as a precaution.
