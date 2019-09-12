school violence

Teen threatened shooting at Charlotte Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old boy in Charlotte is facing criminal charges after threatening a shooting at his middle school.

Police say an Instagram post shows a gun with a caption suggesting a shooting would happen on Thursday, according to our partner station, WSOC. Police tracked down the boy and searched his home for guns. The boy admitted making the post, but told officers it was a joke.

Extra officers will be at the school Thursday as a precaution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteschool violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL VIOLENCE
Campbell student charged after mentioning 'blowing up the school'
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
14 California students tested for HIV, hepatitis
Teen with crossbow goes on terrifying school attack in Spain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests planned following Republican's surprise budget override
NC family loses everything in fire after Hurricane Dorian
How to watch the Democratic debate on ABC
Person died in police custody in Fayetteville
Bernie Sanders coming to UNC
Man killed in Durham murder
Economy looms large for students before Democratic debate
Show More
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
GM recalls nearly 3.8M trucks, SUVs to fix brake issues
Pedestrian hit and killed in Spring Lake
Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise veto override
A soldier's journey from Puerto Rico to staff sergeant on Fort Bragg
More TOP STORIES News