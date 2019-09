Teen threatened shooting at Charlotte Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old boy in Charlotte is facing criminal charges after threatening a shooting at his middle school.Police say an Instagram post shows a gun with a caption suggesting a shooting would happen on Thursday, according to our partner station, WSOC . Police tracked down the boy and searched his home for guns. The boy admitted making the post, but told officers it was a joke.Extra officers will be at the school Thursday as a precaution.