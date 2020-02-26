Teen pleads guilty to shooting Harnett County deputy in face, chest in 2018

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager accused of shooting a Harnett County deputy in the face and chest in 2018 pleaded guilty to the charges in court Wednesday.

Mario Alexander Garza III, who was 16 years old at the time of the April 2018 shooting, was the subject of a missing persons report at the time. According to Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Cpl. James Cook found him and the two fought. Investigators said Garza then shot Cook.

Cook was taken to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries before going home a little over a week later.

Garza was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm on law enforcement.

He could face up to 16 years in prison and will undergo mental health treatment.
