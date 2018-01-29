Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

The teen pulled from a Wake County pond in September has died of her injuries. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old woman, who was rescued from a vehicle that got submerged in a Wake County pond in September, has died.

The family of Alexis McLeod announced that she died as a result of the injuries she sustained after her car careened into waters along Maude Stewart Road.

READ MORE: Teen pulled from car submerged in Wake County pond

During the incident, drivers had to free the teen from her vehicle which was stuck in the mud.

Several good Samaritans driving down the road also stopped to help.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash but an investigation is underway.

A funeral service for McLeod is scheduled for Tuesday in Fuquay-Varina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashteen killedwake county newsFuquay-VarinaWake CountyWillow Spring
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News