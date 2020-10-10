17-year-old shooting victim walks into Raleigh WakeMed hospital; investigation underway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating in northeast Raleigh after a 17-year-old shooting victim walked into a WakeMed on Friday night.

Authorities believe the shooting originated at the Tower Shopping Center along New Bern Avenue around 9 p.m.

The gunshot victim walked into the WakeMed with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
