Teen shoots, kills another teen before sunrise Friday in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager shot and killed another teenager in Johnston County on Friday morning.Johnston County Sheriff's Office PIO Captain Jeff Caldwell said the shooting happened at a home on Breland Drive just before 2:30 a.m.The teen suspected of pulling the trigger is in custody.Johnston County deputies are still investigating the case. They have crime scene tape up around the home on Breland Drive.No further information has been released about what happened.