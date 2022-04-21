Teen shot outside Raleigh convenience store dies from injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager who was shot in the head April 12 outside a convenience store ha died, Raleigh Police said Thursday.

RPD identified him as Timothy Solas, 16. He was shot outside a convenience store in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue.

His death remains under investigation,

The shooting happened just steps from the Alamo Draft House and down the street from WakeMed. It was the second incident where a teenager was shot in Raleigh in the past several hours.
Solas had stopped at the store to purchase some items, police and the store clerk said on the night of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

