Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting of bus at Charlotte school bus stop

A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon after victim Nahzir Taylor, 17, at got off the school bus and walked away.

A doorbell camera in the neighborhood caught Taylor running before he was shot and fell to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following him jumped into a blue car before driving away.

The juvenile suspect arrested was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Police say no one else was hurt in the shooting.

Taylor's condition has not been released.