Teen wanted in Tarboro shooting

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Tarboro Police Department is looking for a teenager accused of shooting at two other men Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Main Street and Hope Lodge Street.

No one was injured and no property was damaged during the shooting, but officers said they acquired a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Deundre Rashun Dancy in connection to this incident.

Officers asked anyone with information about Dancy or the shooting to call the Tarboro Police Department at (252)641-4247.
