Washington teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to pushing her 16-year-old friend from a bridge at a popular swimming area near Vancouver.

The Columbian reports 19-year-old Tay'lor Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment Monday in Clark County District Court.

Prosecutors are recommending no jail time when Smith is sentenced later this month.

Smith pushed Jordan Holgerson off the bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver.

Video posted on YouTube that went viral shows Holgerson being pushed.

Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in a fall of over 50 feet (15 meters).

In an interview on "Good Morning America" Smith said she didn't consider the repercussions.

Outside the courtroom, Genelle Holgerson said she and her daughter want this chapter of their lives to be over.

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com
