Man kills teen who used toy gun during attempted robbery, Texas deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY -- A man is claiming self-defense after he shot and killed one of two teen robbery suspects who approached him with a toy gun overnight in northeast Harris County, Texas.The deadly shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. The man told deputies he went to the apartment complex to meet a woman he connected with on a dating website.While he was there, two people approached him carrying what he thought was a real gun.That's when the man pulled out his own gun and opened fire. He shot one of the teens before his own gun jammed.The shooter then got back in his car and drove to a nearby gas station, where he called 911.Deputies said the second teen tried to give his friend CPR, but his friend did not survive.Deputies confirmed the toy gun did look realistic. They said it was a toy AR-15 rifle."We did find what turned out to be a toy gun, but we've also got some other evidence over there," said HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall. "We're in the early stages of the investigation and it's going to take a little bit to figure this out."The second teen in the attempted robbery was being questioned, but it wasn't known if any arrests were made.Ultimately, the case may go to a grand jury for charges.