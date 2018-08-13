Teen wounded in Durham drive-by shooting

Raw video: Durham police investigate shooting on E. Weaver Street.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating after a teen was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday in the 3000 block of East Weaver Street.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old was standing outside with a group of people when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

The teen sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

He is being treated for an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

No charges have been filed.

The shooting remains under investigation.
