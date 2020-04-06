Teens aged 16, 17 accused in spree of armed carjackings in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teens are suspected in a spree of carjackings in Durham that all happened while our state was dealing with coronavirus closures.

Durham Police Department said seven armed carjackings happened between March 22-29.

In five of those carjackings, the teens made off with the victims' vehicles. All of those vehicles have since been returned to their rightful owners.

Officers said a 16-year-old male was involved in all seven of the carjackings. A 17-year-old male was involved in six of the seven.

Both of the teens have been arrested and served juvenile petitions. Their identities have not been released.
