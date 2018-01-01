Teens walking along NC road find body in weeds

JACKSONVILLE, NC --
Authorities say teens walking along a road in North Carolina have found the partially decomposed remains of a woman.

Onslow County Sherriff's Maj. Chris Thomas said the body was found around 3:20 p.m. Sunday in an area of overgrown vegetation on a road near Jacksonville.

Thomas says deputies collected evidence at the site, but his statement gave few details on how the woman might have died or ended up on the road.

Thomas said in a statement that the body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
