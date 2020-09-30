nfl

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will play Monday or Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 test results

By TERESA M. WALKER
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

The NFL announced the switch on Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL's seven undefeated teams.



Tennessee beat Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday, and the Vikings' team facility is closed at least through Wednesday.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the NFL said. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspittsburgh steelersnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldsportstennessee titansminnesota vikingscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
Carolina Panthers beat Chargers 21-16 for first win of the season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Percentage of positive tests spikes to 6.5%
Leaf peepin': When are fall colors headed our way?
Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision
Hundreds of US flags fill field to honor American heroes
UNC will allow 3,500 fans to games at Kenan Stadium
WCPSS votes to keep high school virtual through rest of semester
AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files
Show More
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
SUV hits Wake County deputy on I-87 near Knightdale
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Social media challenge surprises waitress with $1,200 tip
Spooky drive-thru a fun, safe way to enjoy Halloween
More TOP STORIES News