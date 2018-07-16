A judge raised the bond Monday for a man accused of robbing a disabled couple in Durham.Eric Lemel Campbell, 29, is accused of robbing 78-year-old Barbara Huggins and 66-year-old Wayne Huggins right after they got off the bus in front of their house earlier this month.Police said Campbell snatched the woman's necklace and tried to steal her rings before her husband fought him off.He was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of assault on a handicapped person.During Campbell's appearance in court Monday, Sherman Hinson, a friend of the disabled couple, asked the judge to set the man's bond higher because he said the victims and other elderly and disabled couples are afraid.The judge ended up raising the bond from $25,000 to $100,000.Then, outside the court, a friend of Campbell's confronted Hinson."I'm not afraid, because what I'm doing is right!" yelled Hinson."I don't need you to come to the courthouse acting like you're their public defender," Campbell's friend yelled. "Because if the really were that (expletive) serious, they would have been down here their (expletive) self!"