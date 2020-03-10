officer involved shooting

Tensions high after 26-year-old man shot by Raleigh officer during foot chase, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was an emotional night in Raleigh as protests emerged after a man was hospitalized in a Raleigh officer-involved shooting.

Protesters insist the young man was shot in the back while carrying only a pizza box, but police aren't corroborating that. Raleigh police are holding a news conference on the shooting and subsequent protests Wednesday at 5:30 a.m.

According to a release from the department, the shooting happened Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane near the Edgewater Place shopping center.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun.



Police said 26-year-old Javier Torres ran upon the arrival of the officers and a chase ensued. Police suspected the pizza was stolen.

According to police, Torres was ordered to stop repeatedly and to drop the gun.

Torres was shot once and was taken to WakeMed.



Raleigh police said a handgun described by the 911 caller was found at the scene. No officers were injured.



RPD said the officer who fired was wearing a body camera that captured the shooting. Other officers present were wearing cameras as well.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.

The shooting occurred in the same shopping center where an April 2019 officer-involved shooting happened.

A large crowd of protestors and onlookers gathered at the scene following the shooting and took to Chief Cassandra-Deck Brown's east Raleigh home.

Witnesses said Torres was only carrying a pizza and that he was headed home to a nearby mobile home park just across Rogers Lane. A crowd collected and protests went on throughout Raleigh, lasting past midnight. Rolanda Byrd was among those present. Byrd's son, Akiel Denkins, was shot and killed by Raleigh police in 2016 in what was ruled as 'justified.'

Large crowds also gathered downtown at the Wake County courthouse on Fayetteville Street and eventually spilled over to the space in front of ABC11's studio across the road.

Javier Torres was shot in the back and taken to the hospital.



Demonstraters also stood at the capitol building downtown and around Moore Square.

'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
