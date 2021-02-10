Sports

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Terez Paylor dies unexpectedly at age 37

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Terez Paylor, the popular NFL writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter whose career took him from the Kansas City Star to Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday. He was 37.

Yahoo Sports announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.



Paylor joined the Star after graduating from Howard University in 2006, covering everything from preps to arena football to Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer. He also covered the University of Missouri before taking over the Chiefs beat in 2013, and he would spend the next seven-plus years covering his beloved NFL.

Three years ago, he joined Yahoo Sports as a senior writer to cover the league on a national level.



His fiance, Ebony Reed, said in a statement that "while we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many." Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger wrote "Terez's genius had nothing to do with turning a phrase. ... He knew football and the people who loved it."

Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists.

Funeral arrangements were pending.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsnflyahoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chance for snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday
LATEST: First-come, first-served vaccine clinic opens today
Kidnapped 10-year-old rescued thanks to 2 sanitation workers
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Europe's oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
Orange County elementary school to be renamed
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Show More
Truck slams through walls of Clayton home
Raleigh man takes home $707,501 in lottery winnings
Black Durham leaders say 'messaging' is key for vaccine trust
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
SB 37 throws wrench in Durham schools' plan to stay all-virtual
More TOP STORIES News