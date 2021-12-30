auto recall

Tesla Model 3 recalled due to issues with rear camera connection, increasing risk of collision

All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected.
EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla Model 3 recalled over rear camera connection

Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.

All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect.

The coaxial cable is attached to a harness on the trunk lid and can become worn after repeated opening and closing of the trunk. If the core of coaxial cable separates due to excessive wear, the rearview camera feed will not be visible on the center display, affecting the driver's view and increasing the risk of collision, the NHTSA said.



Tesla will inspect the trunk harnesses in affected vehicles and equip the harness with a guide to protect it from further wear if necessary. Owners who paid to replace or fix the trunk harness for the same issue prior to the recall may be eligible for reimbursement from Tesla.

Tesla discontinued the problematic trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model year. All 2021 Model 3 vehicles have a different harness design.

A letter notifying owners of the issue will be mailed beginning on Feb. 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveteslacarsauto recallrecallautomotiveu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
1.7M vehicles driving in NC have an unfixed safety recall
Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Duke University delays start of in-person classes
2 killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Wendell
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Nearly 600 homes destroyed, about 30,000 evacuated in CO wildfire
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
Show More
Raleigh partygoers 'looking forward' to NYE despite COVID-19 surge
NYE: Size and type of party determine COVID safety, experts say
Cities around the world begin to ring in 2022
Prince Andrew in the spotlight after Ghislaine Maxwell conviction
Omicron forcing hospitals to face multiple challenges
More TOP STORIES News