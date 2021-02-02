auto recall

Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens

DETROIT -- After refusing a request from U.S. safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens can go dark.

The electric car company says it will recall certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix the problem.

The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk threatens to relocate Tesla over California coronavirus restrictions

Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. But Tesla agreed to the recall after getting a letter from the agency.

The recall was detailed in documents posted Tuesday on the agency's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveproduct recallsteslabusinessauto recallrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Latest Kia recall fails to cover Fayetteville man whose car caught fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper, state superintendent to urge schools to reopen
White House briefing on federal COVID-19 response: WATCH LIVE
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
DPS names elementary school after family of Black farmers
UK veteran Capt. Tom Moore dies at 100 after COVID-19 diagnosis
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
Senate set to confirm Buttigieg for transportation secretary
Show More
2 Fayetteville boys unharmed after being abducted near home
Scam promises to send victims to front of the COVID-19 vaccine line
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
More TOP STORIES News