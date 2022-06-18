WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Raleigh Equity Report
Durham Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
test
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Section 8 vouchers expiring before tenants can find homes
Arrest made in shooting that injured Goldsboro 3-year-old
Downtown Raleigh small business development delayed
3 arrested in dozens of northern Wake County break-ins, burglaries
Faith, law enforcement, political leaders gather in Durham for vigil
Zebulon Juneteenth celebration to celebrate African American Cowboys
Why counties are scaling back 'free' COVID-19 test sites
Show More
Teen dies after drowning in Chapel Hill lake
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in NC
Our America: Fifty50 | Watch the full episode
Fayetteville State University receives $5.7M gift
More TOP STORIES News