Hundreds walk in Raleigh reproductive rights march

RALEIGH -- Hundreds of people in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, have rallied against restrictive abortion laws in Texas.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the protest on Saturday was organized by a coalition of local advocacy groups.

They included the ACLU of North Carolina, El Pueblo Inc., Muslim Women For, NARAL Pro-Choice NC, National Association of Social Workers North Carolina, NC Now, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, PSL Carolinas, SisterSong and Triangle Abortion Access Coalition.

The Texas law, which was passed in May and went into effect in September, prohibits abortions after a fetal "heartbeat" is detected - as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. The court will hear oral arguments for another major abortion case in December.
