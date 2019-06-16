Texas authorities arrest man suspected in Moore County homicide

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man arrested in Texas on Saturday is suspected in a Moore County homicide.Authorities in Bexar County, Texas, arrested Dallas Lester Walters Jr, 48, of Vass on a warrant for murder obtained by Moore County detectives.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of Walters, in connection with the death of his roommate, Rex Hayes Watson, 57, of Vass.Early Saturday, Moore County sheriff's deputies responded to the 400 block of Rollins Road in Vass after getting a tip from Texas authorities that a crime may have been committed there.Once at the residence, deputies found a man's body in the home.Walters is being held without bond pending extradition to Moore County at a later date.Anyone with information regarding this case or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.