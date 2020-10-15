Texas billionaire charged in largest tax fraud case against an American

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money. They also charged him with investor fraud.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.

"Complexity will not hide crime from law enforcement. Sophistication is not a defense to federal criminal charges," said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

"We will not hesitate to prosecute the smartest guys in the room," he said.

Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
taxesu.s. & worldfinancefraud
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
Access to early poll locations more difficult for some NC voters
President Trump exhorts supporters in Greenville
Some wait hours to vote early in North Carolina
LATEST: NC Hope program offers rent, utility help for eligible residents
NC reports first flu death of 2020-21 season
6 Sanford firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Toy engineer builds massive Halloween display
Orange County farm giving away a free wedding for an essential worker
Police search for pickup connected to fatal hit-and-run
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
More TOP STORIES News