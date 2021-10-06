u.s. & world

Police believe suspect shot 'multiple persons' at Texas high school, fled scene: WATCH LIVE

Timberview High School was on lockdown as police responded to reports of an "active shooter situation."
Police investigate shooting reported at HS in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Authorities believe an active shooter opened fire at a Texas high school and shot "multiple persons" Wednesday, according to a preliminary internal police briefing.

Law enforcement agencies responded to an "active shooter situation" at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas. Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders in the school's parking lot.

The "unknown suspect" immediately fled the scene after opening fire, according to that preliminary briefing. The number of victims and their conditions is unknown.

Police said the scene at the high school is currently secure, and there is no current threat to the public or the school.

The school was on lockdown but Mansfield Independent School District has begun the reunification process for those students and families. Students are being safely escorted on buses.

The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.



An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
