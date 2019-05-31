Texas inmate on life support after officers throw him on ground in jail

A Texas inmate is now on life support after an officer is seen on body camera throwing him to the ground.

The video starts off showing Chester Jackson on the ground, speaking with three officers when one enters his cell.

Body cam video shows the officer picking up the handcuffed Jackson, and then throwing him onto a metal slate

The inmate hits his right arm on the metal slate, then hits his head on the metal toilet.

Police initially said the inmate fell.

The inmate is on life support, but is said to be improving.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inmatestexas newscaught on videoprisonbody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old Harnett County girl dies after battle with terminal cancer
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather Friday
Woman stabbed, killed during fight at Selma home
Man installs fence around illegally-parked car sharing vehicle
Wegmans gives $500 grants to 10 Raleigh-area high school students
Durham man says fake security employee tried to enter his home
Block Gallery in Raleigh hosts exhibition to discuss mental illness
Show More
KFC could add plant-based chicken to its menu
Teacher on leave after mock slave auction
Confederate flag printed on NC yearbook causes hundreds of reprints
Harnett County man charged with murder after house set on fire
Police looking to ID two men accused in Fayetteville rape
More TOP STORIES News