Ole Miss student from Fort Worth arrested for murder after classmate was found dead near campus

OXFORD, Mississippi -- A student from Fort Worth has been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow classmate at Ole Miss.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Alexandria Kostial.

Her body was found 30 miles from the University of Mississippi campus Saturday.



Investigators haven't said how, or if the students knew each other.

Theesfeld was booked into the Lafayette County Jail.
