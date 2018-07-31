Texas parking garage collapses, damaging more than 20 vehicles

IRVING, Texas --
A portion of a suburban Dallas parking garage has collapsed, sending vehicles and rubble onto others below, but authorities say there are no apparent injuries.

The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday.

Authorities say a preliminary search indicated no one was hurt. A more intensive search is underway.

Images of the collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.

Sheets of concrete came to rest on some cars. Other vehicles were piled against one another.

The garage provides parking for professional offices in Irving, northwest of Dallas.
