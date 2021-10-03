plane crash

Video shows small plane clip light pole, crash onto Texas highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Plane crash caught on video following Winnie Rice Festival parade

WINNIE, Texas -- A small-town festival in Texas was interrupted Saturday morning when a plane crashed onto a highway, and it was caught on video.

The crash happened Saturday as the small single-engine plane was heading back to the airport from the Texas Rice Festival in Winnie, about 60 miles east of Houston.

It clipped a light pole on Highways 124 and crashed onto the pavement, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.



The pilot was not seriously injured, and no one else on the ground was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

"Many thanks to our first responders and CSI Towing for their swift response," the Chambers County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.



The annual Texas Rice Festival takes place in the first week of October and "celebrates rice harvest," according to its website. The aircraft was a part of the festival's grand parade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascaught on videocaught on cameraplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
2 injured after ejecting from Navy jet near Fort Worth before crash
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
TOP STORIES
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
September was one of North Carolina's deadliest months for COVID-19
Clayton police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Person shot in parking lot after Durham HS football game
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
Show More
Hundreds walk in Raleigh reproductive rights march
SC dad continues search for son who went missing in Arizona
North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies
This home in Pittsboro was created based on needs during the pandemic
2 shot after Fayetteville HS football game, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News