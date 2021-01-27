Texas principal creates student-run grocery store, helping families in need

A north Texas principal is doing his part in a unique way to make sure his community is taken care of.High school principal Anthony Love said he began to notice many of his students fell under the poverty line and wanted to do more to help. His way of helping provide to families in need was by creating a student-run grocery store inside his school.The fully-stocked store was opened after Love was offered financial assistance from businesses in town.Families of students can receive food, jackets, shoes, and other items."We're trying to spread good things and we want our kids to move on and to continue to do good for the community and for the people around them," Love said.But the store isn't just helping those in need. Love says it provides a job and skills to students. Student and store manager Hunter Weeterman said he enjoys putting a smile on people's faces."I like seeing the smiles and seeing like how appreciative they are and knowing that they are thankful that we're doing something like this," Weeterman said. "I think it's very important because a lot of people don't see the good, even though it's hard right now."The store is open every day of the week and local residents can also stop in to buy items.