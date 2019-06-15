Texas sheriff's sergeant dies after found with head injuries

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Texas sheriff's sergeant who died shortly after being found in his car with head injuries apparently suffered a medical emergency and wasn't shot, as deputies initially suspected, authorities said Saturday.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office determined that Sgt. Keith Shepherd suffered a pulmonary embolism. After falling, he was able to make it back to his own car where he was found Friday evening by colleagues who searched for him when he didn't return from his break during a shift at the county jail.



Deputies initially thought he had been shot, leading law enforcement personnel to swarm the area around the county jail in Fort Worth.

But Fort Worth police, who are leading the investigation, said earlier Saturday that there was no evidence that a shooting occurred.

"We've just got to follow the facts until we understand what happened," Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in the hours after Shepherd was found.

It was initially believed that a suspect may be on the loose, but Waybourn had cautioned that there was no apparent ongoing threat to the public.

"We're going to take it one piece at a time and see if we can find the answers," he said.

Investigators found blood inside and outside the car, and they had planned to review area surveillance video for insight into what happened.

Shepherd had worked for the sheriff's department for 19 years and was assigned to the jail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthfatal shootingofficer involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
End the Violence rally brings Charlotte students to Raleigh
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Sources: Lakers reach deal for Pelicans' Davis
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Show More
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, plans on 'getting even'
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned
More TOP STORIES News