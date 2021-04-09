workplace shooting

Bryan, Texas shooting: 40-year-old identified as person killed in Texas workplace shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- The man shot to death at a Texas cabinet-making company has been identified as a 40-year-old.

The police department in the central Texas town of Bryan identified the victim as Timothy Smith. Police added, of the four other people shot at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday, two remain in critical condition while the two others are in stable condition for their wounds.

The identities of the wounded victims at Kent Moore are not yet being released, the department said Friday.

Authorities say 27-year-old Larry Bollin, an employee of the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the incident happened, was charged with murder, accused of opening fire on co-workers as well as wounding a state trooper who was trying to pursue him after the workplace shooting.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety identified, Juan Rojas Tovar is the trooper wounded during the pursuit. Tovar, who is assigned out of the Texas Highway Patrol Office in nearby Madisonville, remains in a Bryan hospital in critical but stable condition.

"We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers," Texas DPS posted on Facebook.



Bollin is being held on a $1 million bond, with additional charges pending. Bollin is due in a Brazos County court late Friday morning.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m., and that he was gone by the time officers arrived.





Police have not commented on a possible motive, but Bollins' family describes him as "level headed." they say he was involved in an ongoing dispute with a group of co-workers, exclusively telling ABC News in a statement, "Please do not judge the situation until you hear all the facts."

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack, Bollin was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 40 miles northeast of Bryan.

Bryan is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University and about 100 miles northwest of Houston. With more than 86,000 residents, it is the seat of Brazos County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the shooting scene, said spokesman Deon Washington.

The company, which makes custom cabinets, has design centers in nearly a dozen Texas cities and employs more than 600 people, according to its website.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect."

Kent Moore Cabinets also offered its prayers with the following statement:

"Our hearts are hurting. We're all devastated by the tragic events at our Stone City manufacturing plant in Bryan on Thursday. Our thoughts are with our workers and their families, and we ask that you join us in keeping everyone touched by this tragedy in your thoughts (and prayers). We are fully cooperating with the police who are investigating this horrible crime. We're thankful that law enforcement officers responded so quickly and are so appreciative of the critical medical care that paramedics provided to our coworkers. Our focus now is on our employees and their families during this most difficult time, and we hope you understand we are not able to respond to your comments. Your concern and kind words are deeply appreciated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
