Durham launches new text messaging service to report issues

The city's Durham One Call Customer Service Center announced the new program Monday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new text message system in Durham puts the power to report issues right at your fingertips.

Users can text keywords related to a question or concern to the phone number 919-813-6315.

There are 200 text message responses available.

The city says as more people use the app, Durham One Call will build more responses.