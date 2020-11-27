Florida man shows how to finish thawing a turkey by throwing it in the pool

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2678520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Try a new technique with one of these flavorsome methods for cooking your Thanksgiving Turkey.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Florida family has garnered a lot of attention after sharing their unique Thanksgiving tradition on social media -- thawing their turkey in the pool.Mark O'Donnell found an unusual way to defrost their Thanksgiving turkey,"Yes, folks, we thaw our turkey in the pool; that's how you do it when you live in Florida," O'Donnell said.He said the larger the bird, the more time it spends in the pool.Every year, a different family member throws the turkey.The annual holiday tradition happened on Tuesday. The bird thawed in a few hours."Most people wonder 'doesn't chlorine get into your turkey?' These bags are sealed by the factories; we've never had a leakage yet, and no chlorine is in our turkey," O'Donnell said.The United States Department of Agriculture recommends three ways to safely thaw a turkey: Thaw the turkey in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave oven.O'Donnell knows his way is not recommended, but said the family tradition has been happening for 18 years. It all started one year when they forgot to get the turkey out of the freezer."He just said 'you know what, you got an idea' and he throws the turkey right into the water; ever since then it was ready literally four hours later," O'Donnell said.He said his annual family tradition is getting attention on social media and believes everyone could use some laughter in 2020."I think this year because of 2020 people were looking for some light-hearted funny 'hey look at this, these crazy people,'" O'Donnell said. "We're crazy about Florida."