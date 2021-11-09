Community & Events

The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center's Thanksgiving dinner program

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
EMBED <>More Videos

Providing Thanksgiving dinner to families in need

Durham (WTVD) -- We're just weeks away from Thanksgiving. We know that nearly every ingredient plus the turkey will cost more this year.

Unfortunately, there will be many families also in need.

But the Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center has been partnering with the Durham Department of Social Services for the last 29 years to provide Thanksgiving dinners to low income families.

The group is now accepting donations to assist as many families as they can this year.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamthanksgivingabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News