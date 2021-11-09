The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center's Thanksgiving dinner program

Durham (WTVD) -- We're just weeks away from Thanksgiving. We know that nearly every ingredient plus the turkey will cost more this year.
Unfortunately, there will be many families also in need.
But the Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center has been partnering with the Durham Department of Social Services for the last 29 years to provide Thanksgiving dinners to low income families.
The group is now accepting donations to assist as many families as they can this year.
