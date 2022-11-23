Fort Bragg prepares Thanksgiving meal for troops, families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving preparing meals for troops.

Army leaders said the meal is a way for them to show their appreciation for the troops and their families for all that they sacrifice.

The feast will be held on Thanksgiving at the Provider's Cafe located on post.

It's just one of the thousands of events for service members happening around the world.

In fact, statistics from the Defense Logistics Agency found that more than 370,000 pounds of food will be delivered this year to US troops serving around the world.

Below is a breakdown of the food that's been prepared and served to our active duty service members this year:

9,155 whole turkeys

41,745 pounds of roasted turkey

41,043 pounds of beef (including 10,734 pounds for troops deployed in support of the Ukraine response)

23,979 pounds of ham (including 8,628 for troops supporting Ukraine response)

17,884 pounds of shrimp (including 2,226 pounds for troops supporting Ukraine response)

9,009 pounds of sweet potatoes (including 3,666 pounds for troops supporting Ukraine response)

85,971 pounds of pies and cakes (including 14,226 pounds for troops supporting Ukraine response)

2,274 gallons of eggnog (including 523 gallons for troops supporting Ukraine response)

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support spends months planning and preparing to deliver the taste of the season to troops serving during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Every year, DLA sends $19 billion worth of food, uniforms, protective equipment, medicine, medical supplies and construction equipment to US troops.