Thanksgiving dinner could cost you more, but here are ways to save

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thanksgiving dinner may cost you more this holiday, but there are ways to try and save and cut down on the costs. According to the USDA, Turkey was forecast to be 23% more expensive this year. Besides paying more for your turkey, you'll also find a significant price hike in eggs, butter, and flour according to the Consumer Price Index.

Consumer Savings Expert, Andrea Woroch suggests to save money if you're hosting a large crowd on Thanksgiving, don't take on the whole meal, save money by just providing the main dish and instead ask your guests to each bring their favorite side or dessert.

Before you head into the store to shop, download each store's app and clip those digital coupons for extra savings. Several grocery stores are already offering discounts on a whole turkey or a free turkey if you spend a certain amount of money during purchase, so do your research about each store's deals to see where you can get the best price.

When it comes to how much to buy, think if you need all those leftovers, as if you cut down on portion size, it means you're spending less. While you're shopping, Woroch says to take a look at the price as buying store brands or generic versus name brands could save you up to 30% to 50%. "Especially for anything boxed can, or even frozen food at Target. For instance, their Market Pantry Brand five-pound bag of the unbleached flour is $2.29, but you're looking at paying almost five bucks from the brand name for the same thing, it's a single ingredient thing," Woroch adds.

Some stores like Aldi and Walmart are advertising rollback prices to last year or even pre-pandemic prices on the main Thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing, and sweat potatoes.