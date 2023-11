One person in Harnett County has a million things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

LILLINGTON, N.C. -- One person in Harnett County has a million things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

They bought a $2 Powerball ticket at the Fast Mart on South Main Street in Lillington and won! The lucky winner matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

That was the third $1 million winning ticket sold in North Carolina in the last week.