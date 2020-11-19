Not cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's where you can get Thanksgiving takeout in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

RALEIGH AREA
Gravy in Raleigh is offering Thanksgiving packages for two or four people along with a la carte sides.
Garland in Raleigh has a Thanksgiving kit that will feed six people with heritage black turkey, roasted Indian pumpkin, scalloped masala potatoes, cranberry chutney, chess pie and more.
Downtown Raleigh's lucettegrace patisserie is accepting Thanksgiving dessert orders through Nov. 20, which will be available for pick-up Tuesday or Wednesday.
Strong Arm Baking locations in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Oxford, Hillsborough and Durham are offering pies, sides, apps and breakfast for pick-up.
In Raleigh, you can reserve heritage and non-heritage turkeys at Alimentari at Left Bank along with Cornish hens, chicken liver mousse, bluefish pate and duck.
Rey's Restaurant in Cary will offer a to-go Thanksgiving meal for four people including turkey, ham, sides and pumpkin cheesecake.
Ko An in Cary has a prepared Thanksgiving meal kit or a la carte options to add to your own dinner. All items are heat and serve with contactless curbside pick-up starting Wednesday.
Sitti in Raleigh has a Thanksgiving meal that can feed a family of six to eight people. It included turkey, stuffing, brussel sprouts, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin cheesecake. A la carte sides are also available
How long do leftovers last? Your guide to post-holiday food safety
DURHAM AREA
NanaSteak in Durham is offering a take and bake Thanksgiving meal fit enough for six to eight people. If turkey is not your thing, the restaurant is also offering a prime rib option.
Foster's Market in Durham is offering a pick-up dinner for four people along with hor d'oeuvres, main courses, sides and desserts.
Guglhupf Bakery in Durham is taking Thanksgiving preorders for tarts, breads, rolls and more. Pick-up starts Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both Locals Oyster Bar locations in Raleigh and Durham are offering take and bake options, including smoked oysters, cheesy crab potatoes and shrimp cocktail, this Thanksgiving.
Both locations ofThe Pit in Raleigh and Durham are offering Thanksgiving meal packages for two, four, eight and 16 people. The Pit is also offering a la carte meats, sides and desserts.
How to cook a turkey: Recipes, roast times for Thanksgiving from Butterball
FAYETTEVILLE AREA
The Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop in Fayetteville is offering takeout at three locations. You can choose between hot fried and cool fried turkey. All three locations are offering gravy, cranberry sauce and stuffing by the pint along with gallons of sweet tea.
Mac's Speed Shop in Fayetteville has turkey, fixin's and desserts ready hot or cold for curbside pick-up. Mac's is looking to feed 200 families in need and is asking people to nominate a family in need for a free turkey dinner.
Tips for cooking (and saving) a smaller Thanksgiving feast amid COVID-19 pandemic
CHAPEL HILL/CARRBORO AREA
The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill has a Thanksgiving to-go brunch that you can pick up on Wednesday.
ACME Food & Beverage Co. in Carrboro is offering a to-go Thanksgiving feast for two people. The offer is currently sold out but a waitlist is still available.
Tandem in Carrboro is offering a pick-up Thanksgiving family feast including biscuits, turkey, stuffing, casserole and miniature desserts.
Lantern in Chapel Hill is offering a pick-up Thanksgiving dinner featuring Amish turkey, pumpkin hand pies and shrimp cocktail.
Big Belly Que in Chapel Hill is offering options like million dollar gravy, rolls, dressing, mac and cheese and ham.
RELATED: Chain restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to go so you can avoid cooking this season