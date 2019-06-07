The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 7

Here are the top four headlines you need to read right now.

A 4-year-old boy created a lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer research. He's doing it in honor of Ila Haskin.

Law enforcement leaders across the state joined forces to take a stand against gun violence.

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot in Brentwood Park and now his family wants answers.

It's National Donut Day! Here's how to snag a free one.
