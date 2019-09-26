The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Sept. 26

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A Wake County teacher who gave students a diversity assignment was suspended for a week.
  • Baby Archie makes a rare public appearance with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in South Africa
  • A special needs teen at a Missouri High School scored an 80-yard touchdown in a moment he'll always remember.
  • It's another great night for binge watching on ABC11. Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things and How to Get Away with Murder all airs tonight starting at 8.
