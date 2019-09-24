The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 24

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
17-year-old wanted for Benson triple shooting
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
Show More
Fayetteville 18-year-old dies training at Fort Jackson
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still loose
Hundreds line up to hear Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Raleigh
VIDEO: Man attacks realtor at open house in California
More TOP STORIES News