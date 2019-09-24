- Thinking of buying a new home? This could be a good time to do so. A Realtor.com report says nearly six percent of homes on the market have had a recent price reduction.
- A California realtor was attacked by a man at an open house in California. The man was caught on camera, before pushing the woman and running off.
- A man died when he jumped in front of a moving train in the Bronx while holding on to his 5-year-old daughter.
- Yep, Pumpkin Spice Spam is a thing. And it sold out!
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 24
Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
